Yerry Mina, an Everton defender, has spoken out over Lionel Messi’s Copa America remark.

After Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Mina’s penalty attempt in the deciding penalty shootout, the Argentina captain exclaimed, “Dance now!” at the Colombian defender.

In a tense game, the video of Messi yelling after Mina, as well as Martinez chatting to the defender during his penalty kick, went viral.

Messi’s jibe was prompted by the defender’s own joyous celebrations after his penalty kick found the back of the net in Colombia’s semi-final shootout victory over Uruguay.

However, the Everton defender claims he has no animosity for Messi, a former colleague from Barcelona.

“I appreciate Messi for what he is,” he told Marca. “At the time, we were both defending our national teams, and if I can sacrifice my life for my national team, I will, but what happened was left there, and nothing else happens.”

“What happened to Leo might happen at any time; sport is unpredictable. Life has a way of turning around and exacting its revenge, but I am calm because I know Leo is a wonderful person,” the 26-year-old stated.

“I met him in Barcelona, and I am grateful for his support; I will always respect him.”

With Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, and Mason Holgate among the Toffees’ backline, the centre-back will be eager to make an impression under new manager Rafa Benitez this season.

Mina made 24 league games last season, but was sidelined for the second half due to injury.

Despite the fact that he is still recovering from the Copa America, the former Barcelona midfielder will be eager to get back to training in order to secure a starting spot for the new season.