Yerry Mina, a surprise Everton signing, is a master of mind tricks.

Everton held Leeds United to a 2-2 draw at Elland Road on Saturday, maintaining Rafa Benitez’s unblemished start at the club.

The Blues took the lead twice thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray, but Mateusz Klich and Raphinha equalized on both occasions.

Everton already have four points from their first two games of the season, and are in third place in the nascent Premier League table at the end of Saturday.

With some form of normalcy returning, supporters are flocking to their local stadiums across the country, and not every match is being broadcast on television.

If you weren’t at Elland Road this weekend, we’ve picked out five moments you might have missed.

On Friday afternoon, Benitez stunned everyone by announcing that Everton had made a new signing.

Following a quadriceps injury to teenage goalkeeper Harry Tyrer, the Blues have signed Andy Lonergan for the balance of the 2021/22 season, according to the manager.

With Joao Virginia likely to complete a loan move to Sporting Lisbon, the 37-year-old is expected to provide back-up to both Jordan Pickford and Asmir Begovic.

And barely a day after his deal was completed, Lonergan was on the pitch for his new team.

Everton generally travel with three goalkeepers on matchdays, even if one doesn’t always make the squad list for the actual game, and Saturday at Elland Road was no exception.

Before the game, the seasoned shot-stopper took part in warm-up drills, assisting his colleagues in getting ready for the contest, before taking a back seat for the game itself.

That could be a hint as to what the 37-year-role old’s will be for the rest of the campaign.

Let’s talk about the outfield players’ warm-ups while we’re on the subject of warm-ups.

The most attack-minded players of the starting line-up took part in their customary shooting drill in a temporary goal set up on the pitch near the end of their pre-match preparations for Leeds United.

The net was put directly in front of the Leeds United fans, many of whom were already seated and looking forward to the 90 minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”