Year-End Sports Recap: 2021’s Most Memorable NBA Moments

Despite the global pandemic, NBA fans were rewarded to some of the best basketball moments in recent memory, and the league is on track to repeat the feat in 2022.

The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of a Cinderella run.

The 2020-21 Phoenix Suns dominated the league for the most of the regular season and 20 postseason games en route to their first NBA finals appearance since 1993, when Charles Barkley was in charge.

Going up 2-0 against the feared Milwaukee Bucks is nothing to laugh at, as the Suns were two games away from accomplishing a dream that had seemed unattainable for so long.

After backup forward Dario Saric tore his ACL and Devin Booker battled a hamstring ailment, the Suns’ prospects of winning a championship were dashed. The Bucks won four straight games to clinch the title.

The Suns are hoping to end their 54-year title drought by the end of the 2021-22 NBA season, with one of the league’s most potent offenses and a somewhat retooled squad.

Milwaukee’s title drought is over thanks to Giannis.

After it looked like “The Greek Freak” might miss the Finals due to a gruesome knee injury against the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to the top of the world against an upstart Phoenix Suns club.

Antetokounmpo’s 50-point triple-double in Game 6 ensured that Milwaukee won its first championship since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson in 1974.

Despite being ridiculed as a skinny teen from Greece who would never make it in the NBA early in his career, Antetokounmpo has risen beyond his contemporaries by winning the title in his ninth season in the league.

Russell Westbrook has joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a stunning deal with the Washington Wizards, the former Oklahoma City Thunder star found his way back to the City of Angels, donning the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA was taken aback by the move, as the Lakers prepare to win their 18th NBA championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis co-captaining the ship.

The experiment has been hit-or-miss thus far, with the Lakers’ lack of depth affecting their regular-season performance.

Based on how the club is currently performing, it is unclear whether the Lakers will even make the playoffs.

The Chicago Bulls are going all in.

