Yankees vs. Red Sox in 2021: TV Channel, Start Time, and Where to Watch the AL Wild-Card Game Online

The American League Wild-Card Game in 2021 will feature Major League Baseball’s most storied rivalry. In an elimination game with a spot to the ALDS on the line, the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees.

From Fenway Park, the AL Wild-Card Game begins at 8 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. WatchESPN or the ESPN app can be used to watch a live stream.

For the Yankees, Gerrit Cole will take the mound against Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox. Cole beat Eovaldi in a one-on-one matchup less than two weeks ago in Boston as part of New York’s three-game sweep. The Yankees are on a six-game winning streak against the Red Sox, despite Boston’s 10-game victory in the season series.

New York is favored on the road because of their top pitcher. In the regular season, the Yankees and Red Sox both finished with identical records.

In Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS, Eovaldi defeated the Yankees. Three years ago, Boston knocked New York out of the playoffs.

The last time the AL East rivals met in the postseason was in 2004. In the ALCS, the Red Sox completed a remarkable 3-0 series comeback, winning four straight games against the Yankees before winning their first World Series since 1918 and ending the Bambino Curse.

Aaron Boone’s walk-off home run off Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning pulled the Yankees past the Red Sox in Game 7 of the ALCS in 2003. Boone is in his fourth season as manager of the New York Knicks.

The Yankees advanced to the postseason in 1978 by defeating the Red Sox in a one-game playoff at Fenway Park. Bucky Dent’s game-winning home run in the seventh inning gave New York the lead for good.

On Thursday night, the winner of Tuesday’s game will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS.