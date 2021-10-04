Yankees vs. Red Sox 2021: Odds, Pitching Matchup, and AL Wild-Card Game Prediction

The stakes for MLB’s greatest rivalry are about as high as they can get. The American League Wild-Card Game in 2021 will pit the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with a ticket to the American League Division Series on the line.

There isn’t much of a divide between the two teams. The Yankees and Red Sox both ended the regular season with identical 92-70 records. With a 10-9 head-to-head record versus New York, Boston nearly won the season series.

The Yankees are on a six-game winning streak over the Red Sox, including a three-game sweep just over a week ago at Fenway Park. Boston is a small underdog in Tuesday’s playoff game, despite playing at home.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, New York is a -120 favorite. The Boston Red Sox have +102 odds to win and advance to the ALDS against the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees should win the pitching showdown. On six days rest, New York’s ace Gerrit Cole will take the mound. Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Red Sox.

With a 3.23 ERA, Cole finished third in the AL. His 1.06 WHIP and 243 strikeouts were second in the American League. Cole is almost guaranteed to finish in the AL’s top five. For the fourth year in a row, he has won the Cy Young Award. For times like this, the Yankees granted the right-hander a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract.

When Cole has faced Boston in a New York uniform, those numbers haven’t mattered much. This season, the 31-year-old is 2-2 against the Red Sox with a 4.91 ERA in 22 innings.

On September 24, Cole won in Boston, allowing three runs in six innings. In that game, Eovaldi took the loss after giving up seven runs and failing to get out of the third inning.

The loss versus the Yankees is Eovaldi’s only blemish. Eovaldi has never given up more than two runs in any of his five prior starts against his former squad this season.

Because I’m unable to sleep:

This season, Nate Eovaldi has a 2-2 record with a 3.71 ERA in six starts against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox this season.

This season, the Yankees have a 4-6 record at Fenway Park, with the last three games being won.

In postseason action, the Red Sox defeated the Yankees 12-11. The Red Sox have won seven of their last eleven games.

In 172 at-bats against Eovaldi, the Yankees’ active roster had a combined.250 hitting average. If you get rid of Aaron Judge, you’ll be able to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.