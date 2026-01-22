Yankees Secure Cody Bellinger with $162.5 Million Deal

The New York Yankees have finalized a five-year, $162.5 million contract with outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger, bolstering their lineup ahead of the 2026 season. The agreement, reached on January 21, includes opt-out clauses after the second and third years, along with a $20 million signing bonus and a no-trade clause. This deal puts to rest the uncertainty surrounding Bellinger’s future with the Yankees after a solid 2025 season in the Bronx.

Bellinger, 30, chose to decline a $25 million player option for 2026, opting to enter free agency after a successful year with the Yankees. New York had made it clear that retaining the star was a top priority, and they succeeded in locking him down for the next five years. His return is a significant boost for the Yankees, who have largely flown under the radar this offseason.

Setting the Stage for a Competitive 2026

The Yankees’ outfield is now set for 2026, with Bellinger in left field, Aaron Judge—reigning two-time American League MVP—in right, and Trent Grisham in center after accepting a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer. Bellinger’s versatility across multiple positions proved invaluable last season, contributing defensively in all three outfield spots and at first base. His return ensures that the Yankees will continue to feature a dynamic outfield, with Giancarlo Stanton remaining the designated hitter.

Bellinger’s move to New York came after a rollercoaster career, which included a stellar rise with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the National League MVP award in 2019, before facing a sharp decline that saw him non-tendered by the Dodgers in 2022. Seeking a fresh start, Bellinger joined the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal in 2023 and rebounded with a Silver Slugger-winning campaign. His performance with the Yankees in 2025, where he posted a .909 OPS at Yankee Stadium, solidified his place as one of the team’s cornerstones.

The 2025 season saw Bellinger hit 29 home runs and drive in 98 RBIs, adding to the Yankees’ already potent offense. Despite a heel injury that limited him in the postseason, Bellinger’s presence was key in the Yankees’ playoff push, which ultimately ended in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Negotiations were not without drama, as Bellinger and agent Scott Boras initially sought a much more lucrative seven-year, $266 million deal. However, the Yankees stuck firm on their terms, leading Bellinger to settle for the five-year deal, which offers significant financial security along with flexibility. The Mets and Blue Jays were also reportedly in the mix for Bellinger but ultimately stepped back, allowing New York to secure the deal.

For the Yankees, Bellinger’s contract signals a clear focus on maintaining a championship-caliber roster as the 2026 season approaches. While their rotation is still a work in progress, with key pitchers recovering from surgery, the team’s offensive core is in place. With spring training just weeks away, the Yankees are poised to take another shot at World Series glory, relying on Bellinger’s leadership and performance to fuel their aspirations.

The Yankees’ 2026 season opens on March 25 against the San Francisco Giants, and with Bellinger back in the fold, fans can expect a competitive and exciting campaign in the Bronx.