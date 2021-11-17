Yankees Rumors: Is Justin Verlander, a free agent, on the radar in New York?

Justin Verlander is set to reject the $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Houston Astros and test free agency. The veteran starter isn’t going to be available for long, and he could end up with one of Houston’s key opponents.

According to sources, the New York Yankees are one of the frontrunners to sign Verlander. New York might be the greatest option for the veteran, given his rumored preferences and the team’s need for a frontline starter.

According to Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network, Verlander is most likely interested in joining an East Coast team that trains in Florida, which the Yankees fit. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees will sign Verlander in a deal that may be completed before Thanksgiving. The Yankees have also been mentioned as a possible destination for Verlander, according to MLB source Jon Heyman.

The general consensus is that Verlander would want to play for a team based in Florida, possibly on the East Coast, because he owns property in the state. Possible preferences were offered by @Joelsherman1 and @Ken Rosenthal. The Yankees are one of the clubs interested in potential Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander, who is anticipated to make a choice shortly, possibly this week. Many others, including the Jays, are also interested. He can sign a multiyear contract or a one-year contract.

The Yankees were one of many teams in Florida earlier this month to see Verlander pitch. After Tommy John surgery limited him to only one start over the last two MLB seasons, Verlander hosted a workout for possible suitors to show off his stuff.

The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are also considered competitors for Verlander’s services. If the 38-year-old can continue where he left off in 2019, he has the ability to change the AL East’s power balance.

In the 2021 AL Wild-Card Game, the Red Sox defeated the Yankees, with Gerrit Cole, Verlander’s former Astros colleague, coming up short for New York. The Blue Jays were eliminated from the wild-card chase by a game.

The World Series champion Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams said to be interested in Verlander.

Prior to his injury, Verlander was the best pitcher in the American League. Verlander was named the AL Cy Young Award winner in 2019, after leading the league with 21 wins and a 0.80 WHIP in 223 innings. In, Verlander finished second in the AL Cy Young Award voting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.