Yankees Playoff Prospects: New York is favored to make the playoffs in 2021 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees’ quest for a sixth consecutive postseason berth is coming down to the wire. With the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays all vying for the American League’s two wild-card places, the odds imply that Toronto will be on the outside looking in at the end of the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees have a -140 chance of making the MLB playoffs in 2021. Toronto is -145 to miss the playoffs, trailing New York by a game in the standings.

The Boston Red Sox are a -2500 underdog to make the playoffs. Going into their weekend series at Fenway Park, the Red Sox are two games ahead of the Yankees.

Boston has a 97.6% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. The Yankees have a 55.7 percent chance of making the playoffs this year. The Blue Jays have a 41.1 percent winning percentage.

On Thursday, Toronto squandered a chance to tie New York in the standings. The Minnesota Twins defeated the Blue Jays 7-2.

The Yankees’ remaining schedule is the most tough among the AL wild-card candidates. As October approaches, the Yankees are getting healthier, with pitchers Domingo German and Luis Severino being activated from the injured list this week.

In the expanded 2020 MLB playoffs, the Blue Jays advanced to the wild-card round. Since reaching the ALCS in 2016, Toronto hasn’t won a postseason game.

Next week, the Blue Jays will visit the Yankees in a crucial three-game series. The regular season of Major League Baseball ends on October 2nd.