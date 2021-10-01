Yankees lead Red Sox, Mariners, and Blue Jays in MLB Playoff Standings for 2021; Wild-Card Tiebreaker Scenarios

The American League wild-card race may not be decided until the final weekend of the 2021 MLB regular season. The New York Yankees are on the verge of winning a wild-card berth, but after 162 games, two or maybe three clubs could be tied for second place.

With a two-game lead atop the wild-card rankings, the Yankees are in complete control of their playoff destiny. The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners are tied for second place in the AL wild card standings. The Toronto Blue Jays are only a game out of the American League’s last playoff spot.

Every MLB team will play its final regular-season series from Friday to Sunday before the playoffs begin.

After winning two of three games in Toronto, New York has taken control of the race. The Yankees won 6-2 on Thursday against AL Cy Young Award favorite Robbie Ray, putting some distance between themselves and the rest of the postseason hopefuls.

Before heading to Toronto, the Yankees swept the Red Sox at Fenway Park, coming up big in the most crucial section of their schedule. The Yankees complete the season at home against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are the AL’s No. 1 seed and have nothing to play for.

In the ALDS, the Rays will host the AL wild-card winner. By defeating the Rays twice, the Yankees can clinch the top wild-card place.

Boston dropped its third game in a row against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, squandering a chance to clinch the second wild-card slot. All three of the Red Sox’s remaining games against the Washington Nationals, who are 29 games under.500, should be favorites.

The Mariners, who were once considered a long shot to make the playoffs, have won 10 of their last 11 games. Seattle is attempting to become the only playoff club this season to be outscored by its opponents.

The Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels at home to close up the regular season. The Los Angeles Angels have a losing record and have been out of contention for a while.

In the final game of the season, Toronto takes on Baltimore. The Orioles have the worst record in the American League.

The Blue Jays are the only team in the wild-card race that does not have complete control over their fate. To finish tied with Boston and Seattle, the Blue Jays would need the Red Sox and Mariners to each drop a game.

Two of them are tied in a three-way tie. Brief News from Washington Newsday.