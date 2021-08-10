Yankees Favored To Make Playoffs In 2021, Closing Gap On Red Sox, Athletics

The New York Yankees have turned their season around in a matter of weeks, putting themselves in position for another playoff run. The Yankees are currently the clear favorites to be one of the five American League teams to reach the MLB postseason in 2021, as they continue to climb the standings.

The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals in 11 innings on Monday night, increasing their record to 62-50. The Yankees are only two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the AL’s second wild-card berth with 50 games remaining in the regular season.

For the top wild-card slot, the Oakland Athletics are two games ahead of the Yankees and a percentage point ahead of the Red Sox. The Tampa Bay Rays lead the American League East by six games over the New York Yankees.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees have a -125 chance of making the playoffs. According to FranGraphs, New York has a 52.7 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Yankees were given a 34.7 percent chance of playing beyond the regular season on July 25.

The Tampa Bay Rays are a -140 favorite to win the American League East. New York has a +575 chance of winning the division. Boston has a +300 rating.

The Yankees and Rays have a combined 21-9 record in the last month, which is the best in baseball. New York has the third-best ERA in baseball over the last 30 days, with a 3.29 ERA. The Yankees’ offense is still struggling, but timely hitting has helped them win more comeback games than all but two clubs.

The Yankees’ acquisitions of Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline have already paid off. In 74 at-bats, the two sluggers have combined for four home runs and nine RBI.

Rizzo joined Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, and Gary Sanchez on the COVID-IL on Sunday.

With a 13-17 record in its last 30 games, Boston is at the bottom of the league. The Red Sox were unable to improve their pitching at the trade deadline, and their ERA has risen to 5.00 in the last month. During the same time period, Boston’s once-famous lineup ranks 26th in terms of runs scored.

On Aug. 17, the Red Sox and Yankees will begin a crucial three-game series. On Aug. 26, Oakland and New York will begin a four-game series.