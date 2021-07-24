Yang, a Chinese shooter, wins the first medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

On the first day of the pandemic-delayed Olympics, Chinese shooter Yang Qian earned the first gold medal, as Novak Djokovic prepared to begin his quest for tennis glory.

After Friday’s opening ceremony, which was highlighted by tennis star Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron, Yang won a stunning last-shot victory over Russia’s Anastasiia Galashina in the women’s 10-meter air rifle.

In the men’s road race, Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar leads a star-studded field, while medals are also up for grabs in archery, fencing, judo, taekwondo, and weightlifting.

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus, which plagued the build-up to the commencement of the Games in Japan’s capital, organizers are keen for sport to take center stage.

However, Covid-19 has thrown a new shadow, with German cyclist Simon Geschke withdrawing from Saturday’s men’s road race and Dutch rower Finn Florijn testing positive as well.

After returning a positive test, Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais claimed he will miss the sport’s Olympic debut.

On Saturday, the organizers disclosed 17 new Games-related cases, bringing the overall number of cases to 123, with 12 athletes among them.

Yang of China won gold in the women’s 10-meter air rifle event with an Olympic record score of 251.8, edging out Russian Anastasiia Galashina on 251.1 and Nina Christen of Switzerland on 230.6.

Galashina appeared to be on her way to winning gold leading into the final shot, but she fell with an 8.9 on her final attempt, allowing Yang to win.

She explained, “It’s the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th birthday.” ” I’m overjoyed that this golden medal is being presented to my country. I’m ecstatic.”

Because of the rigorous virus measures and lack of spectators, Djokovic had questioned whether he would compete, but the prospect of completing the Golden Slam — winning all four majors and the Olympics in the same year – was too tempting to pass up.

“It’s different without the key part of any sports event, the spectators, the supporters, that excitement, but it’s still the Olympic Games,” the world number one explained.

Djokovic will play Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the first round of a competition that has only half of the top ten men’s players, including 2008 Olympic winner Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

After winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, the 2008 bronze medalist hopes to repeat Steffi Graf’s record of capturing the Golden Slam in 1988. Brief News from Washington Newsday.