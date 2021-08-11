Xiong Jing Nan believes she can compete with Valentina Shevchenko of the UFC.

If they ever meet inside the cage, ONE Championship strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan believes she can finish UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Over the last several weeks, a hypothetical mega event pitting the ONE Championship against the UFC has gotten fans speculating about potential dream matchups between the two biggest organizations in the world.

Xiong has ruled the Asian promotion’s 125-pound category for nearly three years, successfully defending his championship in four fights during that time. As a result, she is one of ONE Championship’s most dominant world champions.

A fight between her and Shevchenko, according to the 33-year-old from Beijing, China, would be close but thrilling.

“She’s a fighter in every sense of the word. She is the current UFC champion. So it indicates we’re both at the top of our MMA game,” Xiong told the International Business Times.

“Just because her main sport is kickboxing doesn’t mean she isn’t skilled on the ground. In her recent battles, I’ve noticed that she’s been working hard to improve her wrestling and ground control, putting in a lot of effort and seeing a lot of progress. She’s tough in every way, and it’s difficult to find a flaw in her. I, on the other hand, am looking forward to [fighting]against her. If that happens, it will be a fantastic show, and I swear I will give it my all in that fight.”

Xiong has a professional record of 15-2, with 10 knockout finishes and one submission under his belt.

On the other side, Shevchenko is 21-3 with seven knockouts and seven submissions.

The two fighters appear to be on an equal footing. Despite the fact that Shevchenko has a better ground game, Xiong believes she is underestimated on the mats and wants to show it to fans all around the world.

Xiong will be hoping for the finish if she enters the ring against Shevchenko.

“To be honest, it’s not an easy fight. She’s a formidable opponent. But I’m not going to let her win, either. I’ve been training with the coolest staff at Evolve MMA, which is a fantastic facility. All of my teammates, including former ONE strawweight champion Alex Silva, have excellent fighting styles. He has previously won the Copa de Mundo BJJ world championship,” Xiong remarked.

“I’m excited to show the world that Xiong Jing Nan is a formidable ground fighter as well as an aggressive boxer. I’m confident that, with my clearly enhanced combat skills, I could put an end to her night spectacularly.”

Despite the fact that a ONE Championship vs. UFC card is doubtful, “The” is excited. Brief News from Washington Newsday.