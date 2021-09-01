Xiong Jing Nan Accepts The Challenge Of Dealing With Michelle Nicolini’s Grappling In MMA News.

Xiong Jing Nan used a meticulous approach to the puzzle that is mixed martial arts to win the ONE Championship women’s strawweight title.

With 17 professional fights under her belt, “The Panda” has a great understanding of herself in the ring, giving her mental peace as she prepares to battle Michelle Nicolini in the main event of ONE: Empower, which airs live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 3.

Although avoiding the ground with the IBJJF Hall of Famer is the path of least resistance, a stronger and more powerful Xiong remains confident in her grappling talents.

“I don’t think there’s a huge gap [on the ground]between myself and Nicolini,” Xiong, who made her professional debut via armbar in 2014, stated.

“She must have been working on her hitting game, both punches and kicks, in her camp as well. I believe that a truly great fighter is always striving to be a better version of herself or himself.”

The champion doubled down, stating that she is not afraid of Nicolini in a fight.

Xiong hinted of a new version of “The Panda” that she feels will excel in all aspects of warfare.

While Xiong’s considerable boxing background lends itself to plenty of knockout potential, she understands there’s more than one way to crack an egg.

“A KO victory is satisfying, but I’m looking forward to her bringing me to the canvas so I can demonstrate my better ground power. Xiong Jing Nan, as I mentioned, an upgraded, latest version of the Kung Fu Panda,” she remarked.

Xiong cited the lessons she gained from her second battle with atomweight champion Angela Lee, in which the Chinese athlete lost by rear-naked choke in the fifth round.

“The Panda” claimed that she became overconfident—even cocky—in her ability to strike big shots on the feet, resulting in a lack of grappling training.

The 33-year-old aims to learn from her blunder and never make the same mistake twice.

Nicolini’s favorite assault strategies have been examined by Xiong’s coaching team, and their preparation has been adapted accordingly.

She has spent more time on the mat than ever before in the build-up to her fight with Nicolini—her sixth world title defense—preparing for the best version of the grappling ace.

"Because Nicoleni has a lot more wrestling experience than Angela Lee, I know I'll have to be more attentive and detailed versus her. I've been working on my wrestling and grappling, as well as my ground game.