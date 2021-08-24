Xherdan Shaqiri speaks out following Liverpool’s exit, and Kylian Mbappe is in contact with an English team.

Tuesday, August 24th’s morning digest.

According to rumours, Kylian Mbappe might yet leave PSG before the end of the current transfer season.

The French club has offered Mbappe a new five-year deal, but RMC Sport reports that the Parisian club may be willing to trade him after he has not responded positively to the offer.

His new contract would reportedly make him the club’s third-highest paid player, behind Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the striker before the end of the summer, despite the fact that he has only a year left on his contract. At least one English club is also claimed to be interested, triggering Liverpool links.

Despite the fact that the transfer deadline is only a week away, PSG may decide to pay in now rather than risk losing him for free, with the World Cup champion entitled to sign a pre-contract agreement in January if talks fail.

Read the entire story here.

The permanent transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon was announced on Monday afternoon, provoking an outpouring of gratitude from Liverpool fans.

The Reds’ supporters applauded the 29-year-old for presenting the club with countless unforgettable moments over his three years as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager.

Despite having his playing time limited due to injuries and the near-impossibility of dislodging Mohamed Salah from the starting eleven, the former Bayern Munich man left his mark on the club’s history.

Shaqiri delivered the assist for Liverpool’s third goal in their incredible 4-0 win against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final at Anfield in 2019.

Other highlights for the Switzerland international in a Reds shirt include a brace against Manchester United in front of the Kop after coming on as a substitute to win the game, as well as a goal against Everton.

Following the announcement of his £9.5 million transfer to the French club, Shaqiri responded with a five-word greeting to supporters.

The complete story may be found here.