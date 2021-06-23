Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool will make a decision on his future after Euro 2020.

After Euro 2020, Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to make a decision on his future.

The 29-year-old Swiss international made only five Premier League appearances last season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Shaqiri’s contract with Liverpool, which he joined from Stoke City in 2018, is up in two years.

At a news conference ahead of Switzerland’s Euro 2020 encounter against Italy on Wednesday, Shaqiri remarked, “At the moment I don’t really want to talk about it.”

He says, “I have a contract there, and after the Euros, I’ll speak with my agent and we’ll examine the situation.” Then we’ll figure out what we’re going to do.”