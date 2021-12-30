Xherdan Shaqiri makes a surprise ‘choice’ months after leaving Liverpool.

According to recent rumours from France, Lyon are ready to split ways with Xherdan Shaqiri just months after his Liverpool departure.

Despite only signing him from Liverpool in the summer, L’Equipe [via GFFN]reports that the Ligue 1 club is looking to sell the Swiss international in the upcoming January transfer window.

After three years on Merseyside, where he won the Champions League and the Premier League, Shaqiri joined Lyon for £9.5 million in August.

He had a strong start to the season with his new club, appearing in seven of their first ten league games and scoring his only goal in a 3-1 victory over Troyes in September.

When he moved to France four months ago, the 30-year-old stated he had “no question” about his decision to leave Liverpool.

At his ceremonial unveiling, he said, “I’m extremely glad to be here.” “It was a difficult negotiation.” It seemed obvious to me that I wanted to come here. There was no doubt in my mind.

“It’s a great endeavor with a new coach who I really like. I am a player that is constantly striving to develop.

“This group has a lot of promise.” They’ve had a lot of success in France and Europe, and they want to win trophies again.” However, Lyon’s fortunes have soon deteriorated, and they currently lie 13th in Ligue 1, a far way from their fourth-place finish last season.

Shaqiri has been limited to the bench in recent weeks, appearing in only one of the team’s last five league games.

The former Liverpool midfielder’s performances have been dubbed “terrible” by the French press, and his stated weekly income of £87k is deemed “too much” for a failing team.

Despite signing a three-year contract with Lyon, it appears that Shaqiri may leave the club much sooner than expected.