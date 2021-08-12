Xherdan Shaqiri ‘agrees terms’ with Liverpool as Jeremy Doku is ‘wanted’.

The Premier League season begins this weekend as Liverpool travels to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The transfer window, on the other hand, is in full swing, with some of the most significant transfers in football taking place in the previous week.

Things are quiet in Liverpool, with prospective departures dominating the headlines, but we take a look at the latest rumors from across the world and rate how probable they are to materialize.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool.

The Washington Newsday knows that Lyon is still trying to sign winger Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, despite reports that the two teams have yet to strike an agreement.

After Memphis Depay’s departure to Barcelona, L’Équipe reported on Wednesday that the 29-year-old had agreed terms with the French club and might become their highest earner.

Liverpool and Lyon are reportedly in talks, with the latter willing to pay less than the Reds’ £12 million asking price for the Swiss international.

Jeremy Doku of Rennes.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida, Liverpool wants to start talks with Rennes for Belgium international Jeremy Doku.

The 19-year-old attacker is valued at €45 million (£38 million) by the French club.

Last week, the Dutch outlet Voetbal24 reported that Liverpool were interested in signing the star, who had a strong Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

Jurgen Klopp told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 that Liverpool will need to clear space in the squad before making any additional acquisitions this summer.

“You have to make changes now and then, but there has to be room to do it,” he explained.

“We don’t want any more players,” says the coach. If something happens there, it can happen anywhere else, but adding more participants makes little sense.”

This means that the departures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi may be required before Liverpool pursues Doku.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool.

Liverpool have been busy strengthening from within this summer, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker all signing contract extensions thus far.

With a handful of first-team players still available, this is expected to continue. “The summary has come to an end.”