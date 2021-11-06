Xavi’s appointment has been postponed due to Barcelona’s refusal to pay the release clause.

On Friday, Barcelona’s bid to appoint Xavi Hernandez as coach was stalled due to his Al Sadd release clause, with Xavi and Barca considering sharing the cash to complete the agreement.

Barca had agreed to pay the provision in Xavi’s contract, which is apparently worth roughly 5 million euros ($5.8 million), according to Al Sadd in a statement released earlier on Friday.

However, while Barcelona is convinced that Xavi will be their new coach, the club has denied that a contract has been reached and has yet to confirm the Spaniard’s employment, despite the fact that it is almost five hours later.

On Friday, a source close to the negotiations told AFP that talks over the clause were still underway, and that one possibility was that Xavi and Barcelona would each contribute to the sum.

“Al Sadd has confirmed it, but Barca has not.” “Let’s wait,” said interim coach Sergi Barjuan, who is expected to take over for Saturday’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo.

Al Sadd shared photographs of Xavi expressing his goodbyes to the club’s players and staff on social media.

“The Al Sadd administration has approved on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stated in the contract,” Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali said in a statement.

“We’ve committed to work together in the future with Barcelona.” Xavi is a significant figure in Al-history, Sadd’s and we wish him well.” On Wednesday, Barcelona sent vice-president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany to Doha for talks to replace Ronald Koeman, who was fired.

Al Sadd, on the other hand, is “dedicated to keeping Xavi,” according to Al-Ali, and they appear to be maintaining their ground in the negotiations.

“Xavi notified us a few days ago of his wish to transfer to Barcelona at this time, due to the critical stage his hometown team is in, and we understand this and have decided not to stand in his way,” Turki Al-Ali continued in his statement on Friday.

Xavi faces a tough task after Barcelona allowed Lionel Messi to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer despite owing the club 1.35 billion euros in debt.

After 767 appearances with the Catalan club, which included winning eight La Liga crowns and four Champions Leagues, the Spaniard moved to Al Sadd in 2015.

Xavi graduated via Barca’s La Masia academy, and his passing style was compared to Pep Guardiola’s 2009 treble-winning “tiki-taka” club. He is well-known. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.