Xavier Woods and Carmella are expected to win new tournaments, according to WWE rumors.

WWE fans are speculating on the revival of the venerable King of the Ring tournament, which will feature an inaugural women’s edition titled “Queen’s Crown.”

The Going in Raw podcast made their picks for both tournaments during their analysis of the first round of the WWE draft.

“The Enforcer” is a fictional character. Stevie B picked Carmella to win the Queen’s Crown and Xavier Woods to win the King of the Ring competition.

“I believe they (WWE) will do a joke, a clumsy one. “You know what, they’re going to work the Carmella has a mask protector thing [into something], so I’m going with Carmella,” Stevie B. remarked.

“I realize there’s a lot of skepticism about Carmella.”

Stevie B also revealed that he chose Woods to win the King of the Ring because the New Day member has been lobbying for it for a long time.

“To me, the crown is a symbol of passing the exam. As a student, I want to be put to the test. “I don’t think I’ve earned anything because I haven’t been tested in the way that I believe a king would be tested,” Woods said on the “Into the Danger Zone” podcast in September.

Naomi and Rick Boogs were more surprising choices for Steve, the other co-host of the Going in Raw podcast.

“I’m going to suggest Naomi because she’s in a thing with [Smackdown general manager] Sonya Deville right now that I think is really great, so [Naomi] can like stick it to her,” he added of Naomi’s selection.

He also chose Boogs as a compliment to Shinsuke Nakamura’s current “king” gimmick, but he confessed that he would be disappointed if that came to pass.

During their in-ring careers, superstars like Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin were pushed to superstardom by The King of the Ring.

WWE confirmed on social media that the first round of both tournaments will begin on October 8, with the finals expected to take place on October 22 at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Woods, Cesaro, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan are just a few of the stars who would substantially benefit from winning their respective events.