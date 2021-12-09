Xavi was enraged following Barcelona’s Champions League elimination; here’s what he had to say.

Following FC Barcelona’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, head coach Xavi Hernandez expressed his disappointment with his team’s elimination from the Champions League.

Barcelona has been relegated to the Europa League, Europe’s second tier competition, but Xavi says his team has no place there.

Following Benfica’s win over Dynamo Kyiv, Barcelona needed to defeat Bayern Munich to go to the elimination stage. Barcelona were defeated in the Allianz Arena in Munich, thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala.

The Catalans have failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since 2003-04, when they did not qualify at all.

“Bayern were superior in every way. This is the unpleasant truth with which we must contend. I’ve informed the players that this is a pivotal moment. Today, a new era begins, and we must take Barcelona to where it belongs, which is the Champions League, not the Europa League “According to Sky Sports, Xavi remarked following Barcelona’s Champions League exit.

In this season’s Champions League, Barcelona scored only two goals in six group-stage matches, their lowest total ever in the premier European league.

“We will face this reality with all of the dignity in the world and try to return Barca to where it belongs, which is the Champions League. It irritates me to have to accept our reality; I am enraged. This is something that Barça does not deserve. I’m accountable for the outcome; I hoped we’d be able to qualify, but it hasn’t worked out that way. Anyone who gives it their all never fails “In an interview with Spanish television, Xavi is claimed to have said.

The former Barcelona captain went on to explain that his team’s goal this season is to win every Europa League game and win the competition.

“What is the nature of our Europa League challenge? We have to win it all, every game and championship “Xavi said in an interview with Spanish television.

Now all eyes are on La Liga, where Barcelona is sitting in seventh place with 23 points after 15 games. Xavi’s team is 16 points behind Real Madrid in the standings.