Xavi wants the Premier League’s ‘Messi-Like’ Forward ‘At All Costs,’ according to reports.

Xavi Hernandez, the head coach of FC Barcelona, is said to want Liverpool FC striker Mohamed Salah “at all costs.”

Salah, who many analysts say is a “Messi-like” forward, has been short-listed by Xavi to enhance Barcelona’s attack. Barcelona is keeping a close eye on Salah’s situation at Anfield, according to Spanish newspaper El Nacional.

However, according to Football365, Barcelona is said to be in a large debt of approximately $1.3 billion, and the Catalans’ ability to sign Salah will be contingent on both their financial recovery and the player’s contract position at Liverpool.

Salah’s current deal with Live