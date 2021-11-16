Xavi wants Chelsea’s Champions League captain, according to Barcelona rumors.

Under Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona team is set to take on a different look.

Things are said to have picked up in Barcelona, particularly in terms of changes, since Xavi came.

According to ESPN, citing anonymous sources, the Barcelona manager is actively involved in the club’s recruitment during the season, and one of his most recent targets is Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barcelona has been “watching” Azpilicueta’s contract status, according to the report, as he enters the final six months of his Chelsea contract.

The Blues are still attempting to reach an agreement on a contract extension, but no progress has been made.