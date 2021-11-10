Xavi To Impose ’10’ New Rules As Barca Manager, According To Rumors

Xavi Hernandez, the new manager of Barcelona, is not wasting any time in overhauling the team.

With the arrival of Xavi, the Camp Nou is expected to improve significantly.

The all-time great of Barca has yet to prove himself in a real game, but according to Spanish publication AS, he is now ready to impose “ten” new regulations under his administration.

The following rules, according to the article, go into force immediately. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

All players should come 90 minutes prior to the start of the training.

Barcelona’s team workouts generally begin at 11 a.m., and Xavi has asked that all players arrive at the facility by 9:30 a.m. or earlier.

Staff from Barcelona should come two hours prior to the start of training.

Xavi expects the team staff to arrive earlier than the players during training sessions for obvious reasons.

All players are required to eat at the club’s training facility.

Xavi insists that every member of Barcelona’s senior team eat at the Ciutat Esportiva’s dining area to avoid injuries and improve their physical condition.

Furthermore, while in the vicinity, players no longer have the freedom to choose where and what to eat.

Throughout the procedure, the club’s nutritionists will keep an eye on the entire team.

Fines are back, and they’ll be doubled for repeat offenses.

Xavi ordered the player fines for any small, significant, or extremely serious offenses to be brought back in order to preserve the level of professionalism in his team.

As a result, when the same violation occurs, the fine will be “doubled.”

Two days before a match, all players must be home by midnight.

In order to get the most out of his players, Xavi requires that they not stay up late and arrive home 48 hours before a scheduled game.

Regardless of what is at risk in the competition, all players should give it their all in training.Xavi will squeeze everything out of his teammates in every training session.

The activities of players off the field will be scrutinized.

Xavi will not allow his players to go on long vacations without his permission, which some may find excessive.

Activities that are deemed to be “risky” will not be tolerated.

Players at Barcelona are no longer encouraged to engage in “risky” activities such as “surfing” or “riding an electric bike.”

Maintain a positive public image

“Reprehensible attitudes are prohibited” under Xavi, and players must try their best to preserve a positive relationship with the supporters.