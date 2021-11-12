Xavi suffers a setback even before Barcelona’s first game as manager; read more here.

For the forthcoming January transfer window, FC Barcelona is said to have set a budget of less than $11 million for new head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona is in the midst of a catastrophic financial crisis, with a gross debt of $1.6 billion. According to ESPN, the expenditures of removing Ronaldo Koeman and replacing him with Xavi will not have a significant impact on future spending. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Since Xavi’s arrival at Camp Nou, a number of players have been linked with a move to Barcelona, who are looking to bolster their team ahead of the winter market. Raheem Sterling, Dani Olmo, Timo Werner, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, and Saul Niguez are among the names on the list. None of the players, on the other hand, are likely to come cheap.

Meanwhile, according to Spanish daily Diario AS, Xavi is not in a hurry to make a January signing in 2022 and has urged Barcelona’s recruitment team to put any potential transfers on hold for the time being. The former Al-Sadd manager wants time to study his players at Barcelona before re-evaluating his roster as players return from international duty and injury in the coming weeks.

Xavi, a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, also wants to put numerous players from the club’s youth academy to the test. Ilias Akhomach, Arnau Comas, Mika Marmol, Alvaro Sanz, Ez Abde, Ferran Jutgla, and Antonio Aranda were among the youngsters that practiced with the first squad this week.

Xavi would speak to Mateu Alemany, Joan Laporta, and Jordi Cruyff about possible reinforcements after determining the needs and shortcomings of his team, according to the Diario AS source.

Barcelona currently has 11 players injured, including Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Pique. Barcelona is now eighth in the 2021-22 La Liga table after 12 games, marking their worst start to a season in Spain.

It was previously reported that Xavi is prioritizing Dembele’s contract extension, as the Frenchman’s current contract with the Catalans expires in less than a year.

Following the international break, Xavi will make his Barcelona coaching debut on Nov. 20 when the Catalan club faces Espanyol at Camp Nou.