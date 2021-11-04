Xavi Sends Al-Sadd An Emotional Message Amid Barcelona Links: ‘I Really Want To Go Home.’

Xavi Hernandez, a leading candidate to become FC Barcelona’s next head coach, has requested Al-Sadd to let him depart because he wants to “go home.”

Barcelona’s head coach, Ronald Koeman, was just fired, and Sergi Barjuan, the B team’s coach, has been chosen interim manager of the first team. Barcelona has a delegation in Qatar, where they are negotiating with Al-Sadd to secure the services of their former captain. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement is also finalized, and the Catalans will make an official statement soon.

After Al-Sadd drew 3-3 with Al-Duhail in a Qatar Stars League match on Wednesday, Xavi voiced his desire to coach his boyhood club, where he spent the most of his playing days.

“It’s done, I’ve been talking to Barca for days. However, it now depends on the clubs’ discussions; they must come to an agreement. Barca is coming to talk to us, and we’re all really excited. We’ll see whether it gets completed. I desperately want to return home. I sincerely hope it occurs. I’ve signed a contract, and now it’s up to the teams to work out the details. They’re already aware of my situation “According to Goal, Xavi remarked in a post-match interview.

In the meantime, Al-Sadd captain Abdelkarim Hassan appears to have accepted the fact that his boss is leaving the club.

“Everyone is saddened by Xavi’s departure, but he will go on to manage a major club such as Barcelona. Xavi offered a new concept to Qatari football and Al-Sadd players, and as a great player and coach, he aided us in achieving a great deal despite the criticism. We’ll miss him terribly “Hassan stated.

After Wednesday’s game, Xavi shook hands with all of his teammates and the referees in what could have been a farewell.

“We welcome the Barça delegation’s arrival and hold them in high regard. The club’s attitude has been clear from the start: we are dedicated to keeping Xavi and cannot allow him to leave at this critical stage of the season “In response to reports about Xavi’s leaving, Al-Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali said in an official release from the Qatar-based club.

Xavi, who joined Al-Sadd as a player from Barcelona in the summer of 2015, became the club's manager in 2019. Xavi has been in charge of the team for the past two years.