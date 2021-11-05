Xavi receives crucial advice from a Barcelona legend ahead of the January transfer window.

Rivaldo, a former FC Barcelona player, has claimed that incoming manager Xavi Hernandez faces a “difficult assignment” and has recommended his old teammate to make at least three new signings in January.

Barcelona fired head coach Ronald Koeman last month and replaced him with Sergi Barjuan, the manager of Barca B. The club is attempting to bring Xavi to Camp Nou as a permanent successor for Koeman. Barcelona only achieved 15 points from their first ten La Liga games under Koeman, and they also lost their first two Champions League group matches.

Rivaldo, a former Barcelona player who played from 1997 to 2002, believes that managing the present Catalans is a difficult challenge for an inexperienced head coach, and that Xavi has to bolster his group as quickly as possible.

“Xavi is ready to take over as manager of Barcelona, and he has a difficult task ahead of him. However, a few smart signings in the January transfer window could help him succeed this season. The team requires two or three new players to strengthen the squad, but Xavi must also get the most out of his present players by tailoring the style of play to their strengths and forming strong bonds with his teammates “Rivaldo said to Betfair.

Barcelona secured two 1-0 triumphs over Dynamo Kiev, with Gerard Pique and Ansu Fati scoring in the respective games, after losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich and Benfica in the Champions League.

“The squad has a lot of young talent, and they need the flexibility to develop all of their skills. At the same time, Barcelona requires more experienced players to assume leadership roles so that the kids are not overburdened. Young players may and should be used by the club, but they cannot be relied upon in the start of their careers “Rivaldo remarked in the same interview.

While Barcelona has yet to strike an agreement with Xavi’s current club Al-Sadd, the former Catalan captain has stated his desire to come home and has pushed Al-Sadd to allow him to do so.

"It's done, I've been talking to Barca for days. However, it now depends on the clubs' discussions; they must come to an agreement. Barca is coming to talk to us, and we're all really excited. We'll see whether it gets completed. I desperately want to return home. I sincerely hope it occurs. I've signed a contract, and now it's up to the teams to work out the details. They're already aware of my situation"