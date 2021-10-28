Xavi is among the candidates to replace Barcelona manager Koeman, who was fired.

Barcelona is looking for a new coach after sacking Ronald Koeman, who left the club in ninth place in La Liga and third place in their Champions League group.

A bleak financial crisis has loomed over the club in recent months, prompting Lionel Messi’s August transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona has a debt of 1.35 billion euros.

Any successor would have to work within those financial limits, reintroduce a more appealing football style, and drastically improve outcomes.

Above all, Barcelona president Joan Laporta will seek further assurances that the team will finish in the top four in La Liga. Failure to qualify for the Champions League next season would exacerbate the club’s financial problems.

Three leading candidates for Koeman’s successor are examined by AFP Sport:

Given his glittering career as an elite player at the Camp Nou, Xavi is currently in charge of Qatari team Al Sadd and would be a tremendously popular option among Barca fans.

There’s also a chance that the 41-year-old will instill an appealing style similar to the one he had at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

However, Laporta is said to have had reservations about hiring Xavi in the past, owing to his lack of experience.

With the club in such a financial disaster and without his old teammate Messi, Xavi may be hesitant to join.

He is, nevertheless, the obvious favorite to take over.

Gallardo has been the manager of River Plate for seven years and has long been linked with a move to one of Europe’s top clubs, such as Barcelona.

In his time as River’s manager, the 45-year-old Argentine has won 12 trophies and believes in a modern, eye-catching playing style focused on possession football and counter-pressing.

Hiring someone with no European coaching experience, on the other hand, would be a gamble, and convincing Gallardo to leave the Buenos Aires giants in the middle of the season would be difficult.

Ten Hag has earned a reputation as one of the best coaches in the world after leading Ajax to two Dutch crowns and a Champions League semi-final in 2019.

The 51-year-old Dutchman would carry on a long tradition of Ajax-Barcelona transfers, with the two teams linked by their mutual admiration for Johan Cruyff.

Ten Hag is a fan of attractive possession football, but he is also a devoted Ajax supporter who is unlikely to leave after signing a contract extension until 2023 last summer.

According to reports, he has admirers in the Premier League. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.