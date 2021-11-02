Xavi demands four new signings from Barcelona, including a forward who wants $683K per week, according to reports.

If he is appointed as FC Barcelona’s manager, Xavi Hernandez is said to have provided a list of four players he wants to sign.

Xavi’s list includes Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig, and Jules Kounde of Sevilla, according to Spanish daily El Nacional.

Barcelona’s head coach, Ronald Koeman, was recently fired. While their B team coach, Sergi Barjuan, has been selected as the interim first-team coach, the Catalans have yet to name a permanent replacement for Koeman, with former captain Xavi being a major contender.

Pogba is in the final year of his Manchester United contract, and the France international isn’t close to signing a new deal. Pogba’s contract discussions with the Red Devils have reportedly stopped, and the club fears losing its record signing for free next summer.

Pogba might be a viable contender given Barcelona’s financial difficulties, as he would arrive in Spain on a free transfer. If Manchester United fails to sign the French midfielder to a new contract by January 1, he will be free to negotiate with international teams, and Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s close relationship with Pogba’s agency, Mino Raiola, might be a factor.

In a recent interview, Xavi discussed Pogba and Kylian Mbappe. “They’re more physical than talented,” he observed of the two young players. “He [Mbappe] is a fearsome 19-year-old attacker who has already proven his worth to PSG and will continue to do so. Mbappe will be one of tomorrow’s cracks. But, like Pogba, I think he’s more physical than talented, even though I haven’t watched him play this season “Xavi told the Journal du Dimanche in France.

Meanwhile, Norwegian sensation Haaland is thought to be a priority target for both Xavi and Barca president Laporta.

With his solid performances, Haaland has drawn several big teams since his January 2020 transfer from RB Salzburg to Dortmund. Haaland has 70 goals and 19 assists in 69 games for the German club, including helping them win the DFB-Pokal Cup last season.

Haaland, on the other hand, will not be cheap for Barcelona. According to Eurosport, he has a $87 million release clause and might seek a weekly salary of $683,000.

Haaland, who is now out of commission owing to hip difficulties.