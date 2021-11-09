Xavi, Barcelona’s manager, praises the $131 million star, saying he has the potential to be the “best” in the world.

Xavi Hernandez, FC Barcelona’s new manager, praised Ousmane Dembele, stating the winger has the potential to be “the best” in the world at his position.

Former Barcelona captain Xavi was officially welcomed back to Camp Nou on Monday, replacing Ronald Koeman as the club’s head coach. Nearly 10,000 supporters packed the stadium to witness the start of a new chapter in the club’s history.

The contract issue of Ousmane Dembele was one of the primary subjects highlighted by Xavi in his first press conference as Barcelona’s head coach. In the summer of 2017, Barcelona paid a high amount of $131 million to buy Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. However, the Frenchman has subsequently failed to justify the fee, owing to the fact that his Barca career has been overshadowed by ailments.

However, Dembele is still only 24, and former Al-Sadd manager Xavi feels the player can still do great things and wants to assist him in regaining his form. His current contract with Barcelona is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and he has yet to sign an extension.

“For me, Dembele, he can be the finest player in the world in his position,” Xavi said in a press conference. “But you have to work with him and demand it. It depends on him, on his attitude, that he is injury-free, that he has high-performance levels. His renewal is a priority for me,” Xavi said.

Following the exits of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, it was previously rumored that Barcelona planned to grant Dembele a new contract, despite the fact that he had already suffered two injuries in the 2021-22 season.

Dembele, who made his first appearance of the season in Barcelona’s 1-0 Champions League triumph against Dynamo Kiev on Nov. 2, had missed 14 games due to a knee injury. Dembele, unfortunately for the Catalans, injured his hamstring during a training session and is set to miss three to four weeks, according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS.

After the international break, Xavi will take charge of his first game. Barcelona will play Espanyol on Nov. 20 at Camp Nou, following a disappointing 3-3 tie with Celta Vigo. Three days later, Xavi faces a huge test as his team faces Benfica in a Champions League group game that must be won.

“This isn’t farewell; it’s see you later,” Xavi Hernández remarked on the Washington Newsday Brief News.