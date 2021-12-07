Xabi Alonso clarifies what transpired at halftime in Istanbul prior to Liverpool’s Champions League triumph.

Xabi Alonso, a former Liverpool midfielder who won everything in the game, is one of the most recognized footballers of his generation.

From La Liga to the World Cup, Alonso has won it all, but it all started in Istanbul against AC Milan in the Champions League.

The Spaniard was instrumental in earning Liverpool’s fifth Champions League title, scoring the goal that tied the game at 3-3 before the Reds won the penalty shootout.

Alonso has relived the events of that night on May 25, 2005, as Liverpool prepares to face AC Milan tonight.

In an interview with UEFA, Alonso observed, “[Milan] were playing so effortlessly, so simply.”

“As a result, we were making things really simple for them.” We possessed the ball, but we weren’t creating any opportunities.

“We weren’t dangerous, and I remember being disappointed in myself at halftime.”

“Some of the players were pretty sad, like ‘wow, it’s gone’ and ‘we don’t stand a chance.'”

“And instead of giving us an impassioned speech, Rafa says, ‘Oh, you have to alter this…,’ ‘They don’t deserve this!’ ‘You’ve got to…’

“He gave us a tactical speech about what was wrong and what we needed to alter, and we replied, ‘Let’s see what happens.'”

After Steven Gerrard and Vladimir Smicer scored to pull Liverpool within one goal of AC Milan, it was Alonso who took his first professional penalty in the biggest game of his life.

“Stevie’s first goal boosted our spirits. That confirmed that we were getting better at what we were doing.

“And then, when Vladi scored the second goal, we said, ‘Yes, we’re going!'” Alonso continued.

“I had a sense the third one was on the way. It was my first penalty as a professional. As a professional, I had never taken a penalty.

“I knew exactly where I wanted to place it, and the penalty wasn’t horrible, but Dida saved it brilliantly.”

“However, I had the fastest reaction of my career, and with that rebound, it was as if I had been reborn.”

After Jerzy Dudek stopped Andriy Shevchenko’s penalty, Alonso expressed his feelings. “The summary has come to an end.”