Xabi Alonso answers Jurgen Klopp’s inquiry and confirms his Liverpool employment.

Xabi Alonso, a former Liverpool player, has replied to speculation that he could succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

From 2004 until 2009, the former Reds midfielder spent five years on Merseyside, where he helped the team win the Champions League and the FA Cup.

After that, he had stints with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich until calling it a day in 2017.

Alonso has since pursued a career in football management and is currently at Real Sociedad B in Spain.

Alonso was connected with the manager’s job at Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this year, but he chose to stay with Sociedad while learning the ropes.

The Spaniard, who made 210 appearances for Liverpool, has been talking about the possibility of returning to Anfield as manager in the future, as well as the possibility of taking over from Klopp in the dugout.

“I’m in San Sebastian, and Liverpool fans applaud me, and I’m still feeling the love,” Alonso told CNN.

“That feeling in life is fantastic for me. Jurgen [Klopp] is doing a fantastic job right now, so I believe the work is done, but Liverpool will always be a top, top club for me, very, very special.” Alonso spent just over a year as the youth coach at Real Madrid before returning to Sociedad.

Alonso went on to explain why, even as a player, he recognized that he possessed the characteristics necessary to become a manager later in his career.

“”Sometimes the manager doesn’t have time to offer a pitch instruction,” Alonso explained.

“When you’re playing at such a fast pace, you need people who can make quick decisions. And because that was my job, the act of attempting to be a manager felt natural to me.”