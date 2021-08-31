WWE’s faith in past success could lead to its demise in the future.

Professional wrestling is re-entering the minds of fans who had abandoned the sport due to the numerous changes that have occurred in the past year.

WWE has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons when they began dumping superstars one by one in the name of alleged financial savings.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), on the other hand, is beginning to steal some of WWE’s focus as the business provides a home and exposure for its discharged superstars.

When AEW Rampage announced CM Punk’s arrival a few weeks ago, it felt like the writing was on the wall for WWE’s storytelling formula of rinse-and-repeat.

Guys like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were brought in and featured prominently during WWE SummerSlam 2021, and it was the former who drew the ire of wrestling fans the most.

WWE fans and critics alike were critical of the business’s decision to keep Goldberg on the roster, believing that his slot should have been given to other talents who could lead the company forward.

Many assumed Goldberg was done after losing to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, but the storyline with the current WWE Champion appears to be continuing in this YouTube video.

Goldberg is 54 years old, and his wrestling skills have deteriorated significantly over the years, as seen by his concussion during a match with The Undertaker at the 2019 Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, WWE is reverting to focusing on talent who wrestles in the “WWE style.”

It simply means that they wish to return to the days of the Golden and Attitude Eras, when powerful men ruled the world.

This decision does not bode well for WWE, as competitor firms such as AEW, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling are prepared to collaborate and cross-promote their stars while building mutually beneficial brands.

Due to instability with senior management, this suspected decision appears to be the final nail in the coffin for Adam Cole’s time with the promotion. His status on the main roster could be jeopardized.

Cole is still a free agent, with no indication of where he will end up.

However, there are reports that he is defecting to AEW, thanks to a subliminal signal from CM Punk and Cole himself.

WWE’s refusal to let go of the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.