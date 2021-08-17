WWE Wrestler AJ Styles’ Salary And Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth?

Allen Neal Jones, better known in the WWE as “AJ Styles,” is a professional wrestler who, with his partner Tolulope Omogbehin or “Omos,” is one half of the current WWE Raw Tag Team Champions. But what is the current market value of the WWE superstar?

In 2016, Styles made his WWE debut, winning the WWE Championship. Styles, dubbed “The Phenomenal One,” continued to build a name for himself on the international stage, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship three times and the WWE United States Championship once. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the professional athlete has a net worth of $6 million.

However, unlike other professional sports such as basketball and soccer, the WWE does not divulge the salary of its wrestlers. When doing business with the corporation, each individual acts as an independent contractor.

Styles began his career in numerous wrestling promotions, including the NWA, WCW, WWF, and TNA, before rising to prominence with WWE. When he joined Ring of Honor (ROH) and quickly rose through the ranks to become a main event performer, fighting in multiple championship matches, it was one of his most crucial moments.

Styles also had the opportunity to wrestle a teenage CM Punk twice, defeating him both times. According to Essentially Sports, during his stint with TNA, the wrestler won the first-ever X-Division Championship.

In 2012, the great athlete linked up with the legendary Kurt Angle, earning global acclaim for his ring prowess. He eventually left TNA following rumors of failed negotiations, with his new contract supposedly lowering his compensation by 60% despite his efforts to the promotion. Styles then returned to ROH for two years, often participating in the ring.

From 2016 to 2017, the wrestler was named the sixth-highest paid wrestler, earning an estimated $2.4 million. Styles’ fortune grew the following year, when he was named fourth on Forbes’ list of highest-paid wrestlers, with a salary of $3.5 million.

On April 10, 2021, Styles and his partner Omos won the Raw Tag Team Championship for the first time in WWE history. According to Bleacher Report, the duo recently defended their championship against former champions “The Viking Raiders” in a Money in the Bank battle in July.