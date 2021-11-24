WWE Rumors: NXT 2.0 Results Reveal Former NXT Champion’s Contract Status

Johnny Gargano, the beloved NXT standout, is the next big-name superstar whose contract is about to expire, and tonight’s results may have hinted at what will happen next for him.

Gargano’s contract is limited through December 3, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, and fans should pay attention to the outcome of tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event between Gargano, Pete Dunne, and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

“I believe that if Johnny Gargano wins the bout, it is a sign that he has signed a new contract.” His contract expires on December 3rd, and he has yet to sign as of a few days ago. So, unless anything changes, he would be favored to lose in this match–to be the one who is defeated if he does not re-sign,” Meltzer stated.

Hayes maintained his NXT North American Title on the most recent episode of NXT 2.0 following a fantastic match that received a B in Bleacher Report’s post-show analysis.

The encounter had high-intensity for all three guys involved, but the winner was the defending North American Champion, who successfully executed his finishing move—a diving leg drop—on Gargano and pinned him in the process.

Gargano taking the finisher and eating the pin, according to Meltzer, signifies that a new deal between the decorated NXT standout and WWE has yet to be reached.

The NXT roster has been stripped of identifiable talent from the independent wrestling scene in recent months in favor of indigenous talent from the WWE Performance Center.

Gargano has been hinting at his departure from the organization for some time, most recently removing any NXT references from his social media in October.

If Gargano leaves NXT 2.0, notable superstars from Triple H’s version of NXT would remain, including Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Io Shirai, and Dakota Kai.

When Adam Cole chose to quit NXT and join rival promotion AEW, the company was already dealing with the loss of a key figure.

If Gargano and WWE are unable to reach an agreement by the December 3 deadline, his wife Candice LeRae, whose contract expires in 2022, may request her own release.