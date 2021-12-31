WWE Rumors: Former NXT Champion Quits Due To Burnout, According To An Insider.

Toni Storm, a former NXT UK star who went on to become a main roster regular, made headlines as she announced her departure from WWE.

According to a fresh story, Storm was suffering from burnout, which led to her departure.

On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, prominent pro wrestling expert Dave Meltzer discussed Storm’s intentions.

“As far as the cause for her departure, the only thing I heard was burnout. If you were her and you were thinking about your work instead of just doing your job while watching the buildup to her and Charlotte Flair’s feud, you would definitely ask a lot of questions. “When I’m the babyface, why did I get a pie thrown in my face twice?” Meltzer wondered.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report on Storm’s resignation, later adding that it was widely assumed within the organization that she requested her release, according to his sources.

Storm was promoted to the main roster this past summer after three years on the company’s developmental brand NXT UK and the main NXT show, where she won her debut match against Zelina Vega.

Meltzer’s story alluded to Storm’s brief feud with Charlotte Flair, in which fans questioned why she was a babyface when it was the SmackDown Women’s Champion who was getting her shots in on her.

On the December 24 episode of SmackDown, Storm was given a championship shot against Flair, but she lost in an unconvincing manner.

Storm paid for her own flight home after having a Triple Threat match with Flair and Sasha Banks in a house event, according to Cassidy Haynes of Body Slam, which has been interpreted as her unplanned departure from the promotion by online wrestling enthusiasts.

“The one thing about WWE is that they are all about feeding their protected stars. That’s not to say they aren’t attempting to create stars, but the reality is that they are only attempting to create a few stars, and Charlotte Flair is one of them, whereas Toni Storm isn’t,” Meltzer later noted.

Storm won the Mae Young Classic in 2018 and held the NXT UK Women’s Championship for 231 days until losing it to Kay Lee Ray during her time with the promotion.