WWE Rumors: During Friday’s WWE Draft, NXT’s Brightest Stars Are Set To Join The Main Roster.

The WWE Draft will take place on SmackDown this Friday, October 1, and there are whispers that some of NXT’s biggest talents may be called up to the main roster.

On an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, renowned pro wrestling expert Dave Meltzer first broke the news.

“Right now, NXT–people from NXT are meant to be drafted to freshen up both brands. I don’t want to disclose too much, but there are a lot of individuals from NXT. “The NXT guys are expected to be a big part of it,” Meltzer explained.

However, Meltzer’s source added that a lot might change between now and the draft.

“This guy who stated that added that this might change completely tomorrow, but they think there will be a lot of folks from NXT,” Meltzer said.

WE has alerted the networks on which superstars are leaving, according to Meltzer, so that they are not caught off guard when the draft takes place on Friday.

“From what I’ve heard today, USA and FOX know a few things about the main players. Nothing is decided except for the essential players. “Everything is subject to change,” he stated.

The WWE draft is a spectacle for the company because it allows it to freshen up the rosters of both Raw and Smackdown, giving fans new and intriguing matchups while presenting the greatest performers from NXT.

Paige, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Baron Corbin, and The Shield have all been called up from NXT in the past.

After Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn gained ownership of NXT from Paul Levesque, the company was rebranded (better known as Triple H).

Though there are no indicators as to which NXT superstars would be called up, many believe the WWE is favoring its younger talents over the veterans, letting the veterans to appear on main roster television.

With a slew of new faces entering the NXT roster, such as Bron Breakker (son of WWE legend Rick Steiner), it’s only natural that the brand’s more known stars make the jump to the main roster to make room for the newcomers.