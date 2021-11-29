WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre’s new storyline includes a feud with an authority figure.

Drew McIntyre appears to be revisiting one of WWE’s most-used storylines yet again.

Famous pro wrestling expert Dave Meltzer revealed on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the company is preparing to bring back the abusive authority figures and cast McIntyre as the superstar they are trying to hold back.

“The important thing to remember is that Brock Lesnar will be back next week.” They’re also creating a new gimmick in which authority figures are attempting to sabotage Drew McIntyre, which is a whole new plot for WWE. But, once again, you know what they’re up to. They’re repeating what they’ve done before. “I mean, it’s what we’re seeing all across,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer’s remark about a “completely new narrative” was blatantly cynical, and it reflects how WWE fans would receive this new plot for McIntyre.

WWE announced a Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine Roman Reigns’ next opponent for the WWE Universal Championship prior to the November 26 broadcast of SmackDown.

Due to his star power, fans were lead to believe that the former WWE Champion would easily be the No. 1 contender, but this would not be the case.

In a backstage segment, McIntyre spoke with SmackDown executives Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce, requesting that he be included to the official roster of participants.

His name, however, was omitted from the list.

Prior to the match, McIntyre took matters into his own hands by storming to the ring and swinging his sword, leading the WWE superstars to duck for safety outside the ring.

After the commercial break, the announcers announced that McIntyre had left the ring on his own, enabling the bout to begin. Sami Zayn won the match.

Going this route for a superstar like McIntyre makes little sense because it works best for underdog superstars like Daniel Bryan in 2014.

WWE appears to enjoy its authority figures narrative, but fans can only hope that with McIntyre, the organization can make something fascinating out of it moving forward.