WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Lined Up For Universal Title Run Based On 2021 Draft Results

Drew McIntyre, a former WWE Champion, is eyeing another opportunity to wear a belt around his waist.

Following the results of the 2021 WWE Draft, he appears to be gunning for the Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns.

McIntyre was selected in the second round of the WWE Draft for SmackDown on Friday, October 1.

This followed after Reigns was also picked in the first round, ensuring that “The Tribal Chief” would continue to represent the blue brand.

Reigns is fresh off a successful title defense against Finn Balor at 2021 Extreme Rules.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Reigns spoke to the audience about his most recent conquest. That was before Brock Lesnar arrived to add some spice to the proceedings.

Reigns and Lesnar will face off at WWE Crown Jewel in 2021, in a long-awaited match that could have major ramifications.

Both guys have fought before, and most people are aware of the magnitude of this contest.

On October 21, at 12:00 p.m., WWE Crown Jewel will take place. With Reigns’ Universal Title on the line, E.T. is on Peacock.

With weeks to go before that WWE pay-per-view, it will be interesting if McIntyre will stick his nose in the Reigns-Lesnar storyline. That might be revealed as early as the next episode of SmackDown.

McIntyre had already stated in a recent article that he expects to repeat as champion.

He couldn’t tell if it was for Big E’s WWE Championship or “The Big Dog’s” Universal Championship at the moment.

In that same piece, it was intimated that the Scottish wrestler will be joining SmackDown. The 36-year-old has his sights set on the Universal Title, which was unsurprising.