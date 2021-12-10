WWE Rumors: Details on a Beloved WWE Superstar’s Status Before His Release Have Surfaced.

Jeff Hardy was recently released, and now insiders have revealed more information about what occurred to the fan favorite before WWE dropped him for the second time.

Hardy had been dealing with some personal issues, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, but he did not divulge what they were.

“From what I’ve heard, [Jeff Hardy] has been fantastic. He drinks on occasion, but the previous several weeks have been very trying for him. More or less, those are the words. On his podcast, Zarian remarked, “I hope he gets better.”

Prior to his release, pro wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful weighed in on Hardy’s situation, even suggesting that WWE could be able to help.

Hardy, on the other hand, eventually declined.

Hardy’s wife, Beth, also tweeted that their family is well, despite the fact that he was freed immediately before becoming private on the social networking platform for a brief time.

Virgil, a veteran WWE wrestler, rushed to Instagram to express his support for Hardy.

“My heartfelt condolences to Jeff. He’s one of the most genuine guys you’ll ever meet. The general public has no idea what we have to accomplish to get through the day. I’m right there with you, brother. You’re a first-class individual from start to finish.” Hardy has been in hot water for more than a week after walking out on a tag team fight during a house event on December 4 and was sent home the next day for mysterious reasons.

Fans and spectators can only speculate as to why the 44-year-old acted abnormally at this stage.

After being in the wrestling business for the greater part of 29 years, dating back to 1992, the best guess that anyone can make is that Hardy’s body is starting to fail him.

After his death-defying antics won the hearts and minds of pro wrestling fans, Hardy engraved his name in the annals of pro wrestling history, but he suffered with substance abuse for much of his career.

More information about “The Charismatic Enigma” and his release is planned in the coming days.