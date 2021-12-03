WWE rumors claim that talent and personnel are dissatisfied with the working conditions at NXT 2.0.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Live, there is rising unhappiness among NXT talent and crew, particularly among former Divas Champion Beth Phoenix, which contributed to her departure.

Phoenix’s departure could be a portent of things to come for other NXT employees, according to professional wrestling insider Bryan Alvarez.

“She’s made the decision to leave NXT.” Whatever that implies, she claims it’s because of family, but this isn’t the last person. Because, regardless of what you think of me or anyone else who says it sucks, it does. “I’ve heard from individuals there that it’s just not fun anymore,” Alvarez revealed.

Phoenix may be angling for a return to the ring in a storyline with real-life spouse Edge against another real-life couple in The Miz and Maryse, according to Alvarez.

Phoenix was not the only WWE employee to announce her departure from the company; in late November, former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty also requested his release.

WWE’s roster has been whittled down as a result of several budget cuts dating back to the summer of 2020.

Bray Wyatt, Keith Lee, Ember Moon, John Morrison, Braun Strowman, and Aleister Black are among the superstars who were released in the 2021 batch.

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole decided not to re-sign with the company in early September, instead joining rival wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

According to insiders, both Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano are expected to quit the business, with the latter’s contract only lasting until December 3rd.

If more big names go, WWE will have a hard time replacing the star power that these people have brought to the organization since it was relaunched in 2012 under the leadership of WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H. (real name Paul Levesque).

To their credit, they are promoting new talent, as proven by Carmelo Hayes’ NXT North American Championship, Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship, and her faction, Toxic Attraction, holding the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Tommaso Ciampa is the current NXT Champion, and it wouldn’t be unexpected if he handed it off to rising youngster Bron Breakker shortly after NXT Wargames on Sunday, December 5.

The organization will undoubtedly face difficult times in the future.