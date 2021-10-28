WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Drops Clues As His In-Ring Return Approaches

Former WWE superstar Bray Wyatt (real name Rotunda Windham) sparked a social media frenzy after dropping two hints indicating a quick comeback to the ring.

“Seeing my brother accomplish something that makes him happy makes me happy.” He motivates me to make things. In his debut Twitter, Wyatt linked to an interview with his real-life brother Taylor Rotunda, saying, “And create I must” (Bo Dallas in WWE).

After sending out the message “2 more days,” his second tweet re-ignited the gossip mill.

Back on October 15, Wyatt tweeted a picture of himself at WrestleMania 37, calling his supporters “baby birds,” and using the hashtag “#KultOfWindham,” leading many to believe that would be the name of his new faction.

Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause will expire on Friday, October 29, according to Sportskeeda, allowing him to go wherever he wants after being released on July 31.

According to Wyatt’s clues, he has a 50/50 probability of returning to WWE or joining AEW.

The WrestleMania shot, as well as the fact that he has yet to remove the pro wrestling promotion’s initials from his social media profile, support a WWE comeback.

There is grounds to assume, however, that it could also lead to AEW.

In late August, Twitter user “No Filter” discovered that in his first performances with AEW, CM Punk had scribbled the letters “AC” and “BW” on his sneakers.

The first was a clue that Adam Cole would be joining AEW a few weeks later, which led to a successful debut at All Out, and the “BW” may now stand for Bray Wyatt.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, AEW executive vice president and occasional on-screen performer Cody Rhodes praised Wyatt’s achievements thus far, particularly his in-ring skills and great gimmick.

“There’s a side of him that isn’t cartoony but is equally amusing. And I believe that, moving ahead, whatever company he joins, wherever we see him, or if we cross paths down the road,” Rhodes said.

The “two days” post is the most telling, yet also the most perplexing, because WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage both air on Fridays, implying that he might make his debut on either.

Expect more rumors and insider reports between now and Friday as fans wait with baited breath for news on his future.