WWE Rumors: At Extreme Rules 2021, ‘The Demon’ could get a surprise visit from ‘The Messiah.’

On September 26, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle Finn Balor at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.

It may not be a memorable one for “The Demon,” however, because “The Tribal Chief” already has a WWE Crown Jewel 2021 match scheduled with Brock Lesnar.

Of course, this is subject to change if Balor somehow turns the tables on Reigns. At Extreme Rules, Lesnar is likely to be present to distract or perhaps decide who wins the WWE Universal Championship.

Balor winning the match but being disqualified is the most likely outcome. It also opens the possibility of a future rematch between the two after the Lesnar narrative concludes.

What does Balor’s future hold in light of these scenarios?

Looking into Balor’s past as well as the people that have been related to Reigns is the best method to figure it out. Seth Rollins is one name that springs to mind.

Rollins also has his sights set on the Universal Championship and has interfered in the matches of some of his former Shield comrades.

In addition, Rollins and Balor have a history together, having fought for the WWE Universal Championship when it was initially introduced in 2016.

Due to an injury, Balor was forced to vacate the title.

Rollins, who is known for making unexpected appearances, might get involved in the brawl and go after Balor.

There’s a reason he’s getting engaged and creating a scenario that leads to the Universal Title.

Apart from that, Paul Heyman will be keeping a careful eye on things. The 56-year-old, who has previously dealt with Lesnar and is currently dealing with Reigns, will be put in a position.

Will Heyman abandon “The Tribal Chief” or remain loyal to him? Will this happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2021 if he does turn?