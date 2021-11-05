WWE Rumors: An Insider Reveals The Culprit, Plus More Information On The Most Recent WWE Releases

After the most recent round of releases, WWE startled its fans once more, with budget cuts once again being cited as the cause.

WWE’s head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, shared the information through email, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

The following is the complete list of celebrities who have been released: Scarlett Bordeaux, Karion Kross, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, B-Fab of the Hit Row faction, Jessi Kamea, Zayda Ramier, Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Gran Metalik, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, and Eva Marie

Since Kross was promoted to the main roster, his on-screen and real-life partner Bordeaux has remained unseen, with the former stating that they were “waiting for something to be revealed,” which could be a hint at their impending release.

Lee’s release is even more surprising given that the organization went to the trouble of introducing his new “Bearcat” moniker and hyping his relocation to Raw via the WWE Draft.

With the last six rounds of talent and staff releases, all talent will be subject to a 90-day noncompete agreement, which is welcome news for Metalik, who has been requesting his release for some time.

According to Sapp, WWE’s chief revenue officer Nick Khan intimated that prominent NXT talents could make their main roster debut after remarking that they desired a “younger, fresher approach with NXT 2.0.”

WWE fans were not anticipating another batch of releases so soon after the WWE Draft, but the expectation now is that these recently released stars will have a place to go after their non-compete contracts expire.

Sapp also warned fans to expect additional claims that “WWE never had any genuine creative intentions” for any of the newly released stars, according to sources he spoke with.

Former titleholders including Moon, Lee, and Lorcan have been dismissed, which is a very frustrating period for fans of the top-tier pro wrestling promotion, but it has become an expected occurrence since the company began shedding talent due to the pandemic.

For the time being, no further names are thought to be in danger of being released.