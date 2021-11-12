WWE Rumors: An Insider Reveals Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s Game-Changing Plans

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s father-son tag team is on the verge of breaking apart.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast and Wrestling Observer Live spoke with a source inside the organization and confirmed that the duo is set for a rivalry and subsequent separation in a quick tweet.

This rumored future storyline for the Mysterios has been teased on weekly WWE television for a long time, and fans have every reason to wonder if splitting them off is the best choice.

Dominik debuted in the WWE as a sympathetic babyface who stood up for his father during his battle with Seth Rollins, despite his lack of ring experience and exposure to such a large audience.

To his credit, he rose to the occasion wonderfully and received widespread acclaim from the WWE Universe.

The 24-year-old is soaking up as much in-ring information and experience as he can from WWE’s finest performers, but his biggest benefit is having Rey as his father.

When asked about collaborating with his son, the pro wrestling icon admits that he is his kid’s best teacher.

“It’s kind of fun for me to be the one who teaches my son how to run the ropes and do various things, and to praise him when he succeeds.” When he does anything wrong, I make a point of pointing the finger at him. So I’m probably his worst critic,” Rey told Wrestling Inc. in June.

Dominik will play the role of a heel in this scenario, attempting to distance himself from his father in order to make his own name in the company.

The question is whether he has the skills to carry off a successful heel turn, and it’s up to him to present himself as a realistic prodigal son eager to fly solo.

WWE has a long history of splitting tag teams for shock value, so it’s no surprise that they’re considering breaking up the father-son tandem.

WWE would split up tag teams whether they made sense or not, from Cyme Tyme’s Shad Gaspard turning on JTG during the Ruthless Aggression Era to Enzo Amore and Big Cass in the mid-2010s.

This Mysterios narrative appears to be a slow burn, and fans can only hope. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.