WWE Rumors: An Insider Reveals Bobby Lashley’s Massive Plans

If the signals are to be believed, Bobby Lashley’s on-screen character will flip around and become a decent guy before the WWE Day 1 PPV on January 1.

WWE had been hinting at turning Lashley face for the Day 1 event, away from his heelish tendencies during his current run, according to renowned pro wrestling expert Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“You get the idea from watching the broadcast that Bobby Lashley is going babyface. At the pay-per-view, they showed him a complete babyface video package. So, it’s seemed like that’s been in the cards, and then he has to beat three men to get in [to the Day 1 WWE Title fight], I mean, that’s a total babyface move,” Meltzer remarked, according to Ringside News.

Lashley has been hanging around the WWE title picture of late, and after defeating all three men in a fatal 4-way match last week, he earned a spot in the WWE title battle on Day 1 against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion Big E.

After Owens and Rollins jumped both men during their opening segment on the most recent edition of Raw, Big E and Lashley were put in a tag team bout against their Day 1 opponents.

Despite Lashley accidently hurting the champion with a spear near the finish of the bout, the two babyfaces were able to win.

After the bout, Owens and Rollins proceeded to beat down their opponents, implying Lashley’s eventual babyface turn.

It’s no secret that “The All Mighty” has played a babyface position in WWE, especially during his initial run, but it’ll be fascinating to see how they handle Lashley’s babyface run this time around.

The public’s opinion on Lashley’s impending transformation is still divided, but there’s cause to be concerned that they’ll get it wrong.

Although Lashley’s finest character work is as an uber-dominant heel who relentlessly pounds his opponents before finishing the bout with the Hurt Lock, he has a chance to become one of Raw’s top babyfaces.

With WWE Day 1 on January 1st, there will be one more episode of Raw to persuade fans that he can pull off babyface storylines following the event.