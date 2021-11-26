WWE Rumors: An Insider Offers an Update on Johnny Gargano’s Contract Situation

According to famous pro wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer, the fact that former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has yet to sign an extension with WWE could be an indication that he is considering a change of scenery.

Meltzer spoke on the NXT star’s future with the company on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“They want him to sign a multi-year contract, but he hasn’t done so, and the fact that he hasn’t means he’s looking at all options.” It’s not as black-and-white as some people believe, since Adam Cole was black-and-white to me. For Adam Cole, there was only one option… “Gargano, he’s probably torn between two options, and I’m not sure which one he’ll take,” he revealed.

To much of the wrestling world’s amazement, Adam Cole left the then-black-and-gold brand in early September to reconnect with his buddies Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite in AEW.

Throughout the final weeks of his WWE tenure, Cole had been dropping hefty hints, including a promise to his supporters that he would preserve his Twitch channel no matter what happened.

Add in the fact that Cole reportedly turned down many WWE offers, including a suspected promotion to the main roster.

As a result, Gargano’s departure is becoming more likely.

After the November 23 broadcast of NXT 2.0, the purported signals of his exit became further clearer.

In the main event of the night, he was booked in a triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship against Pete Dunne and Carmelo Hayes.

Hayes’ diving leg drop finisher and following pinfall were taken by Gargano, indicating that the performer was leaning toward a departure.

The inaugural NXT Triple Crown Champion has already erased any connections to the brand from his social media profiles before NXT 2.0.

With a December 3 deadline approaching over Gargano’s illustrious six-year tenure with the company, supporters can only wait so long to find out where he goes next.

The 34-year-old had embodied what Triple H, WWE Chief Operating Officer and then-executive producer of NXT, had envisioned: a place where pro wrestlers from all walks of life could have a chance to shine.