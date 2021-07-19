WWE News: The Return Of ‘F9′ Star Highlights Best Reactions To Money In The Bank 2021

WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view just ended, and fans were given to one of the finest returns of the night right after the last match.

The main event of Money In The Bank featured Roman Reigns and Edge, with Edge looking to win his 12th world title in WWE after the former cemented his grip on the WWE landscape with a resounding victory over him and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37.

Dominik Mysterio and his father Rey went up against Jimmy and Jey Uso of Reigns’ team, “The Bloodline,” in the first match.

The tag teams opened the night with a highly athletic match, as the Usos used their chemistry to take the belts away from the father-son tag team, giving them their seventh reign with the straps.

Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Tamina, Nikki A.S.H., and Naomi competed in the Women’s Money In The Bank match.

During the conclusion, all three ladders in the ring were climbed by the women, and while they were fighting, Nikki A.S.H. took advantage of the situation and won the briefcase unhooked.

Then came AJ Styles and his bodyguard Omos, who were defending their tag titles against the Viking Raiders.

The Viking Raiders got the better of Styles early on, but Omos’ bulk and power were too much for them to handle.

The angry WWE Champion Bobby Lashley then twisted Kofi Kingston inside out for the better part of seven minutes, retaining the championship via technical submission due to The Hurt Lock, which was the lowlight of tonight’s card.

Soon after, Rhea Ripley attempted to defend her title against Charlotte Flair in the night’s main event.

Flair hit her famous Natural Selection from the top rope for a two count, capping up a high-octane attack from both ladies.

Flair reclaimed the title for the 14th time.

Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, King Nakamura, Seth Rollins, and eventual winner Big E competed in the Men’s Money in the Bank match, which featured some of WWE’s finest performers.

The main event between Reigns and Edge came in second place to Ripley-Flair, as both men tried to establish themselves as Smackdown’s top dogs.

The loudest cheer of the night, though, came from the return of “F9” icon and 16-time champion John Cena.

Washington Newsday’s Brief News: Cena.