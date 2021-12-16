WWE News: The Miz Calls For Controversial Pro Wrestler To Be Banned.

After a violent in-ring altercation involving the veteran, many pro wrestlers, commentators, and fans are calling for a ban of “Hannibal” Devon Nicholson from the industry.

At Los Angeles International Airport, TMZ Sports caught up with the decorated WWE superstar, showed him the footage, and asked him for his thoughts on the situation.

When the reporter presented the video of the incident, Miz and his wife Maryse looked away in disgust.

The TMZ reporter also questioned “The A-Lister” if they had any wrestling safe phrases that would indicate to the other contender that they were doing way too much, to which Miz replied that they didn’t.

“That didn’t appear to be an error.” Accidents happen, but I don’t get stabbed with a knife or whatever the hell the man had,” Miz stated flatly, while adding requesting that Nicholson be banned from the sport.

The 39-year-old pro wrestling veteran was having a match with former WWE superstar Carlito under the promotion World Class Pro Wrestling when he went off script and attacked referee Lando Deltoro with an iron spike, repeatedly stabbing him with it, causing a torn artery in his head, which required Deltoro to be hospitalized for a few days before being released.

Due to the brutal nature of the attack, YouTube user Infinite Pro Wrestling uploaded a video of the incident to their channel, however viewer discretion is suggested.

Will Ospreay, an English pro wrestler, also took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the situation.

“Of all the people, I despise cancel culture the most. When another person’s life is in jeopardy, however, there should be no doubt. The company is built on trust, and it may be a bit of a Wild West at times, but once that trust has been violated, it cannot be restored. “This is intolerable,” Ospreay wrote.

Nicholson, who was working the bout with Carlito under the ring moniker “Blood Hunter” at the time, issued a statement in support of himself.

“He offered no indication to me in the ring–and you folks can watch the footage–zero indication to me in the ring that he wasn’t just selling and was truly hurt,” Nicholson stated, according to Metro.

The Deltoro incident, according to Reddit user DalbyFM, who was Nicholson’s in-ring manager for a match in Alberta, Canada, was not the first time the wrestler went entirely off-script.

The violent nature of the Deltoro event, as well as Nicholson’s evident willingness to deviate from the script, may have just landed him a role. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.