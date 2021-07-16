WWE News: Tag Champions Discuss Which NXT UK Stars Deserve a Call-Up to the Main Roster

The NXT brand, as a whole, is taking a more grassroots approach to developing the next generation of WWE stars by allowing performers to thrive in the promotion’s developmental system without the burden of being on the main roster.

This likewise applies to their counterpart in the United Kingdom.

NXT UK wants to grow the British wrestling scene by providing homegrown talent an opportunity to make a name for themselves and work their way up the ranks, much as current Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who began her WWE career on the original roster.

“Pretty Deadly” is presently on that path, having defeated Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships in February, capping a 479-day reign.

To win the tag titles, the trendy combination employed outstanding tag team chemistry and a little Eddie Guerrero-style methods.

The championship victory of Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley was a testament to NXT’s ability to develop stars from the bottom up.

International Business Times was able to question the duo during a virtual news conference about who among their peers deserves to be called up to the main roster.

“He’s a man who is in a tag team, his name is Lewis Howley,” Stoker said initially. I’d like to see him, this man (pointing to his tag team partner), rise to the occasion.”

The blonde-haired Howley answered, “Well, you can surely join me.” “Of course, we’re the front-runners for it. That call-up won’t last long.”

“The obvious answer is us,” he said, “but alright, [we’ll give others a chance].”

Kay Lee Ray, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion, is more than deserving of a call-up, according to Howley, because she “dominated the women’s division in NXT UK.”

“Let’s be honest, let’s be honest. She appeared to be on the verge of dominating NXT UK’s women’s division. Even the women’s divisions on Raw and Smackdown,” Howley explained.

Tyler Bate, the inaugural NXT United Kingdom Champion, according to Stoker.

“He’s a fantastic entertainer. He embodies everything that British wrestling stands for, and he does so admirably. He’s a technical wizard with a quiet charisma, and I envision him rising through the ranks,” Stoker explained.

The duo also lauded NXT UK and WWE for providing a platform for British wrestlers to develop as performers.

"We get to witness talent in the early stages [of their careers]on such a major brand with NXT and NXT UK, and we get to see them [grow throughout the