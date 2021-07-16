WWE News: ‘Messiah’ Sets His Sights on a WrestleMania 31 Rematch By Cashing In On The Universal Championship

Seth Rollins has been confirmed for the 2021 Money In The Bank battle, which will take place on July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The “Messiah” did not conceal the fact that he had reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns on his mind after defeating Cesaro.

In 2014, Rollins won the Money in the Bank briefcase and retained it for 273 days. He cashed it in during Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ epic encounter at WrestleMania 31.

If he succeeds, he may be given the opportunity.

Unfortunately, Rollins’ chances of winning the 2021 Money in the Bank event are currently ranked second to Drew McIntyre.

The Scot is a -175 favorite, while Rollins is a +250 favorite.

Of course, everything is possible, with Rollins still having a chance to win Money in the Bank. However, based on the plotlines, this may not happen right away.

Reigns will compete against Edge at the same WWE event.

Ironically, in 2005, the “Rated-R Superstar” was the first winner of the match. In 2007, he would repeat the feat.

This WWE narrative appears to be far from over, based on the heated storyline between Reigns and Edge.

Edge’s feud with Reigns is unlikely to end anytime soon unless the 47-year-old is injured and sidelined again after the WWE pay-per-view.

Rollins’ battle with Cesaro appears to be far from over. Despite the fact that the former champion defeated the “Swiss Superman,” it wouldn’t be shocking if the two get into another brawl in the near future.

Rollins will face four other WWE SmackDown superstars in a Fatal 4-way match on July 16, two days before the Money in the Bank event.

It is viewed as more of a morale booster for the match winner, while it cannot be ruled out that some of the participants’ opponents may get involved. Cesaro is one of them.

As a result, don’t expect Rollins to get that huge push for an opportunity at Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship anytime soon.

Depending on the outcome of the “Tribal Chief’s” match with Edge on July 18, it could change.

However, based on the odds, it appears that Reigns (-700) is the overwhelming favorite to defeat Edge (+400).